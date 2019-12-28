Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. 126,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

In other Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

