BLAST Achieves Market Cap of $35,359.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $35,359.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

999 (999) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031254 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003877 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000597 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

