BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Cap Reaches $120,053.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $120,053.00 and $28.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

