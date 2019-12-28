Block Array (ARY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Block Array token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $10,924.00 and $26.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.11 or 0.05925046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029682 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

