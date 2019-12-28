Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $95,480.00 and $67.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

