Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,070.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.89 million and $4,070.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,389,937 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

