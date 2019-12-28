Blockport Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $16,168.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

