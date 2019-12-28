BlockStamp (BST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $883.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $883.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,697,834 coins and its circulating supply is 26,154,868 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

