Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

