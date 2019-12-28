Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Blucora alerts:

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 284,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Blucora has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.