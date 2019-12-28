BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,602. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,594. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

