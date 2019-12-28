Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $35.02 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,232%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $40.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,782. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.65. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

