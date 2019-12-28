Bob’s Repair Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $279,854.00 and approximately $251,541.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.05886632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

