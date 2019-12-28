BOMB Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00008954 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $632,188.00 and $36,124.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00072602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,594 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

