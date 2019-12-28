Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.91. 3,818,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.91.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

