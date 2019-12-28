Bonpay (BON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,541.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $74,455.00 and $1,541.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.