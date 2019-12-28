BonusCloud (BXC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,919.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,919.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,807,799,335 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.