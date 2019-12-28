BOScoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $874,485.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $874,485.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066501 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,188,005,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,508,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

