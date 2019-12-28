Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.86. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.94 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

