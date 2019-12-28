Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $107.94 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 230.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 166,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

