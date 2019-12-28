Bottos (BTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $607,607.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.27 or 0.05920367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029810 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

