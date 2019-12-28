BP (LON:BP) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News stories about BP (LON:BP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted BP’s ranking:

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 483.95 ($6.37). 24,712,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.31 ($8.09).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). In the last three months, insiders purchased 188 shares of company stock worth $93,042.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

