BP (NYSE:BP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted BP’s analysis:

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 5,436,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.