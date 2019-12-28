BP plc (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $874,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $10,257,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

