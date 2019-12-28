BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Achieves $11.10 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last week, BQT has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $247,412.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.05939211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,276,061 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

