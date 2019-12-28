Bread Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003543 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Tokenomy and Binance. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $929,120.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

