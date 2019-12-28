Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.33 ($59.69).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of BNR opened at €48.89 ($56.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.10. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

