Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BRF by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $8.64 on Friday. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

