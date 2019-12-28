BriaCoin (BRIA) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $22,303.00 and $23.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,214.52 or 2.07872714 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

