Brickblock Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $18,128.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. During the last week, Brickblock has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00085130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000805 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00073530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.44 or 0.99657618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001843 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

