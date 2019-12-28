Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Achieves Market Cap of $88,729.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $88,729.00 and $2.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

