Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,048. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 201,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 301.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 223,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

