Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.88 Million

Brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $71.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.75 million to $73.00 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $91.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $281.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.28 million to $281.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.54 million, with estimates ranging from $299.27 million to $303.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

ANGO stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.