Brokerages Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report $26.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.43 billion and the lowest is $25.93 billion. Anthem reported sales of $23.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $103.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.94 billion to $104.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $115.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.75 billion to $117.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.72.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after buying an additional 1,501,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Anthem by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Anthem by 108.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after buying an additional 426,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anthem by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,685,000 after buying an additional 378,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $275.93. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.