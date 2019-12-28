Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.