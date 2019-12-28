Brokerages Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $777.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $775.19 million. Godaddy reported sales of $695.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $82.30.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,952. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Godaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Godaddy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

