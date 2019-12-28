Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 1,139,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,151. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

