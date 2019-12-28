Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to post $39.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the lowest is $39.70 million. Ooma reported sales of $34.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

OOMA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ooma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ooma by 44.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

