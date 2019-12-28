Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.18. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.