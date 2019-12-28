Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 534,200 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 658,308 shares of company stock worth $3,813,976 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.