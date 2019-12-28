Brokerages Expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.39 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $200.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.90 million to $200.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.30 million to $269.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 80,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,274,265.96. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,792.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 316,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,849 and sold 421,099 shares valued at $23,271,156. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

