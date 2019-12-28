Brokerages Expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.85. Concho Resources reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

NYSE:CXO opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,716,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

