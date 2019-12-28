Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $414.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.65 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $411.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

