Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,863 shares of company stock worth $7,568,378. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

