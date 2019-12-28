Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $23,894,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,530,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $20,404,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,551 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 791,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

