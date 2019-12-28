Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to report sales of $192.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.40 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $737.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $771.46 million, with estimates ranging from $764.72 million to $785.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.