Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,842,000 after buying an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,219,000 after buying an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

