Brokerages Expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. Raytheon posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

RTN stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $149.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $1,455,770. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

