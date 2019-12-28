Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.32). Savara posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVRA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 43.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $496,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 304,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,207. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

