Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.35 Million

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $217.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $256.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $240.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $816.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $870.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $830.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $875.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 474,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $7,820,827.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 876,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,712 and sold 76,156 shares valued at $1,219,247. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

